A couple of bank analayst views on AUD/USD

Société Générale point out that AUD/USD has trade above it 200 day moving average for the first time since April of 2021 and say that this confirms its upward momentum persistence.

say if it manages to defend 0.6830 this would be 'crucial' for another leg higher

AUD/USD is expected to inch higher gradually towards last August's high of 0.7090/0.7130. This could be the next potential resistance zone

--

Credit Suisse are also bullish, citing upward pressure from:

Near-term momentum continues to rise

weekly MACD crossing into positive territory

CS see initial resistance circa 0.7000/09, then key resistance zone at the 50% retracement of the 2021/22 fall and the August 2022 high 0.7088/7136. CS says this August '22 high is likely to provide tougher resistance.

A close above here though would inject further upside momentum and clear the way to 0.7282, which is the June high.

On the downside from here:

notable support is seen at the recent breakout point and the 13-Day Exponential Average at 0.6893/75

and then at the 200DMA at 0.6858, which we look to hold to keep the near-term bias higher

