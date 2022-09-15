The data is here, the jobs added came in under expectations while the jobless rate higher than expected:

See the post for a little more nuance, but the twin headlines are a touch on the soft side. The Reserve Bank of Australia has been hiking rates with the intention of bringing inflation back into the target band. The Reserve Bank of Australia know they cannot do a lot about the supply side tightness but they can work to hit demand. If you view the jobs report misses as a result of tighter monetary policy then the RBA plan is on track.

(Comments welcome).

AUD/USD is little changed since the data, inching towards... whoops now above, its overnight high.

