The pair is up to 0.7173 on the day - the highest since 26 January.

Just be mindful though that there are a decent chunk of expiries around 0.7150-70 that could keep gains more limited but at the moment, the more positive risk backdrop is helping to spur commodity currencies in European trading.

Equities are pushing higher as Treasury yields retreat and that in turn is also weighing on the dollar a slight bit on the session.

For AUD/USD, there is some resistance from the 61.8 retracement level next @ 0.7182 but the 0.7200 level is likely to offer more or a defiance for buyers ahead of the US inflation report tomorrow.