The aussie is leading gains so far on the day, with a stronger jobs report earlier bolstering RBA rate hike expectations and that is helping to keep the currency firmer. Adding to that is of course the better risk mood on the day, although we are seeing equities trim gains in the opening half-hour of European trading.

The jump in the aussie is also helped by a breakout in AUD/NZD:

The pair broke free from its recent range since the end of December and is making a run to the topside. In turn, that is weighing on the kiwi so far on the day.

Elsewhere, the dollar remains more tepid and sluggish with EUR/USD up a little to 1.1360. There are large expiries in the pair around 1.1350-60 so just be mindful in case it draws price action a bit more to current levels.

Besides that, USD/JPY is flat at 114.35 and GBP/USD is up a touch to 1.3630, though keeping below its key hourly moving averages @ 1.3642-44. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is down and continuing to contest its 200-day moving average below 1.2500 as outlined earlier here.