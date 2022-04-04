Job ads dropped back on the February strength.
ANZ comments on today's release:
- ANZ Job Ads, ABS job vacancies, job change expectations and other indicators all point to further solid employment gains and upward pressure on wages growth.
Earlier, CPI indications from Australia, the y/y trimmed mean (that core data is in the body of post) was solid but base effects took it lower from the February reading.
Australia, monthly inflation gauge (March): Headline inflation : +0.8% m/m to 4.0% y/y
Note that tomorrow will bring the Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision. They'll stay well behind the curve: