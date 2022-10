Australian Trade Balance for August is a surplus of A$8.324bn

expected A$10.0bn, prior A$8.733bn

Exports +2.6% m.m

expected + 2%, prior -9.9%

Imports +4.5% m/m

expected -1%, prior +5.2%

consumption goods featuring in the strong numbers, a sign of solid domestic demand in the economy

AUD/USD is little changed on the data. Its been gaining, the weaker USD on the session so far impacting other majors pretty much across the board.