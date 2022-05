Australian consumer sentiment remains in the doldrums, well under the 100 line that separates net optimism (above 100) from net pessimism (below).

For the week, drops again.

89.3 (vs. prior week's 90.5)

ANZ remarks:

Consumer Confidence fell 1.3% last week, its 3rd 4th straight weekly loss.

4th straight weekly loss. Cost of living seems front and centre, as respondents' confidence in ‘paying off their home loan’ dropped 0.6%, falling a cumulative 14.7% in the past three weeks.

----

