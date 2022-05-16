The Australian Federal Election is coming up this weekend. The federal government is largely responsible for fiscal policy (although individual states have significant input also). The Reserve Bank of Australia sets monetary policy and is independent of government (this is sometimes debated, feel free to do so in the comments).

An update on who is ahead from the latest Roy Morgan Poll

(Opposition party) ALP's lead by 6%: ALP 53% (down 1.5% points in a week)

(Incumbent government) L-NP 47% (up 1.5% points)

Those numbers are on a two-party preferred basis. If a Federal Election had been held last weekend the ALP would have won a majority.

The two leading candidates.