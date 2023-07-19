The headline: Westpac Leading Index for June +0.11% m/m (prior -0.26%). More attention is paid to the Leading Index growth rate, as below:

Westpac's summary from their report:

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of Australian economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, lifted to -0.51% in June from -1.01% in May.

Leading Index growth rate lifts from -1.01% in May to -0.51% in June. This is the eleventh consecutive negative print for the growth rate.