Australian trade balance data for September 2022

Comes in at A$12.444bn

expected A$8.85bn

prior A$8.324B\bn

Exports +7% m/m for a big beat, & ahead of the August result

prior +2.6%

Imports flat at +0% m/m, well down from August ... falling imports is often a sign of diminishing domestic demand

prior +4.5%

more to come