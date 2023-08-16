Westpc's main points:

  • Leading Index growth rate lifts slightly to –0.6% in July from -0.67% in June.
  • Twelfth month of negative prints, longest run in seven years (ex-COVID).
  • Below-trend growth momentum set to extend into 2024.
  • Some support from resilient labour market and end to rate rises.
  • But significant hit coming from sharp falls in commodity prices.

Background info on the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, published by Westpac Banking Corporation in conjunction with the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research.

  • The main objective of this index is to signal the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future.
  • The Leading Index is calculated based on a range of economic data, including components such as: S&P/ASX 200 index, employment indicators, dwelling approvals, commodity prices and the Australian yield spread (10-year Commonwealth Government Securities (CGS) yield minus the 90-day bank bill rate).
