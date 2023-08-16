Westpc's main points:

Leading Index growth rate lifts slightly to –0.6% in July from -0.67% in June.

Twelfth month of negative prints, longest run in seven years (ex-COVID).

Below-trend growth momentum set to extend into 2024.

Some support from resilient labour market and end to rate rises.

But significant hit coming from sharp falls in commodity prices.

Background info on the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, published by Westpac Banking Corporation in conjunction with the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research.