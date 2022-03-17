Australian employment report for February

Employment Change: +77.4K

  • expected +37K, prior +12.9K

Unemployment Rate: 4.0%

  • expected 4.1%, prior 4.2%
  • this is the lowest u/e rate since August 2008

Full-Time Employment Change: +121.9K

  • prior was -17K

Part-Time Employment Change: -44.5K

  • prior was +30K

Participation Rate: 66.4% ... adding further gloss to the great jobless rate result ... participation rate record high

  • expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%

More:

  • underemployment rate decreased to 6.6%.
  • monthly hours worked increased by 149 million hours (+8.9% on the month)
Australia jobs 17 March 2022