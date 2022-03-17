Australian employment report for February
Employment Change: +77.4K
- expected +37K, prior +12.9K
Unemployment Rate: 4.0%
- expected 4.1%, prior 4.2%
- this is the lowest u/e rate since August 2008
Full-Time Employment Change: +121.9K
- prior was -17K
Part-Time Employment Change: -44.5K
Participation Rate: 66.4% ... adding further gloss to the great jobless rate result ... participation rate record high
- expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%
More:
- underemployment rate decreased to 6.6%.
- monthly hours worked increased by 149 million hours (+8.9% on the month)