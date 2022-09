Melbourne Institute Inflation monthly gauge.

-0.5% m/m (prior +1.2%)

+4.9% y/y (prior 5.4%)

trimmed mean core inflation +0.1% m/m (prior +0.9%) and +5.9% y/y (prior + 3.9% y/y)

Falling fuel prices helped the headline decline. The higher core measure is still a cause for concern although +0.1% m/m is a slower growth than we've become accustomed to.