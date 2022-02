Employment Change: beats at +12.9K

expected 0.0K, prior 64.8K

Unemployment Rate: as expected at 4.2%

expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%

Full-Time Employment Change: -17K will take some of the shine off the numbers

prior was 41.5K

Part-Time Employment Change: +29.9K

prior was 23.3K

Participation Rate: 66.2% expected 66.0%, rising participation rate and steady jobless rate is encouraging (note there were 5.6K people more unemployed in the month)

prior was 66.1%

Hours worked fell 9%

more to come