This is the privately surveyed monthly inflation data from Melbourne Institute for July 2022.

+1.2% m/m (biggest m/m rise ever in this survey)

June was +0.3%

+5.4% y/y

June was +4.7%

---

Core inflation rate indicated in the survey, the trimmed mean is:

+0.3% m/m

June was +0.3%

+3.9% y/y

June was +1.4%

The RBA policy meeting is Tuesday, 2 August 2022. A 50bp cash rate hike is expected. The Reserve Bank of Australia is well behind the inflation curve. This acceleration from Melbourne Institute data is not encouraging.