Australian July 2022 labour market report.

A big miss on headline jobs added but a beat on the jobless rate. Participation rate decline lower helps explain this.

Australia job 18 August 2022

The part-time number is +46K

  • Unemployment rate lowest since September 1974
  • Underemployment 6.0% (6.1% was the prior read)
  • Underutilisation rate 9.4% (lowest since April 1982)
  • Hours worked -0.8% from June

The horror headline on jobs subtraction will be offset by the happy headline on a declining jobless rate. yes, we know its because of the pullback in participation and its not really good news, but headlines are headlines and they often rule market response initially.

