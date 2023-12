Labour market report from Australia for November 2023 is another massive rise in jobs.

The 'participation rate' - i.e folks in the workforce or looking for work, also rose, which is most likely due to trying to cover the rising cost of living. This participation rise, to a record high, is behind the jump in the jobless rate despite the stoking number of jobs added.

Jobless rate is its highest since May of 2022, but still not to far from its nearly 50 year low of 3.5%