Australian flash PMIs for February 2023 via Judo Bank / S&P Global
Manufacturing 50.1
Non-manufacturing 49.2
Composite 49.2
Some of the comments from Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank:
“We still appear to be on the narrow path to achieve a for the economy in 2023. soft landing
Read this Term “Labour demand also eased in February across both the services sector and manufacturing industries. Overall labour demand remains in positive territory consistent with the hoarding of labour as the economy slows. This should keep unemployment low even as economic policy makers induce a necessary economic slowdown in 2023/24. “Prices pressures eased further in the service industries yet remain elevated, while manufacturing price indicators barely moved in February. Despite the moderation, the price indicators continue to point to above target in 2023. inflation
Read this Term “The February numbers highlight a further improvement in supply chain function within the Australian economy. “At this stage the Judo Bank PMIs are pointing to a welcome slowdown in the economy that may help take upward pressure off interest rates. While this will do little to alter the RBA’s intentions to raise interest rates further over the months ahead, it does indicate that we may be close to the point where the RBA Board can pause the current tightening cycle.”