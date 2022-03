Official Australian inflation data is published only once a quarter.

Many other DM economies publish monthly CPI data.

The ABS says:

we are examining the feasibility of producing a monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) that would include the most significant items in the full CPI basket of goods and services and complement the current, quarterly CPI.

The next scheduled Australian CPI release is a month away, April 27:

March quarter CPI is inflation for January - March 2022.

