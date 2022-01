Import Price Index +5.8% q/q

expected +1.4% , prior +5.4%

Export Price Index +3.5% q/q

expected -2.6%, prior +6.2%

a solid beat for export prices, higher instead of the lower expected

The Australian dollar was sold on the FOMC statement & Powell's presser, and has inched back towards its overnight lows in Asia morning trade. Domestic data such as the ToT not really imapcitng: