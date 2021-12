AUD

Australia – Westpac leading indicator for November +0.1% m/m

The October result updated to +0.3% from +0.16%

Via Westpac's note on their indicator: The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, rose to -0.2% in November from-0.5% in October.

