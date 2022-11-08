National Australia Bank October Business Survey

  • Business confidence dropped to zero from 5 in September.
  • Business conditions down to 22 from 25 (note that September has been revised lower, to 23)

The confidence measure is a sentiment-based one, conditions is a little more objective.

Sub measures show:

  • sales down 6 points in the month to a still-strong +31 reading
  • profitability +1 to +22
  • employment down 3 to +14
  • capacity utilisation 85.8%, just below a record high

NAB remarks on the report: