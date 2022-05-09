National Australia Bank Business Survey for April is due at 0130 GMT on Tuesday 10 May 2022

Via ASB:

Within NAB’s March Australian Business survey, both business confidence and conditions indices rose. The survey released this week would have been taken in the last week of April, around the time of the large Q1 22 CPI print and expectations of a RBA rate hike, but before the actual 0.25% cash rate increase that occurred last week. We will be watching closely the hiring intentions component in coming months.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.