Q2 PPI

+0.5% q/q, well under what was expected, slower inflation at the producer level

expected 0.9%, prior 1.0%

3.9% y/y

expected 3.9%, prior 5.2%

Producer Price Index (PPI) is an economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. It is a measure of inflation from the perspective of product manufacturers and service providers.