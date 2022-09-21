The indicator is barely changed.

Westpac make the following points:

  • The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, fell to -0.36% in August, down from +0.49% in July
  • Growth rate drops to –0.36%, a below trend pace.
  • Weakest print since delta lockdown.
  • Key drivers of slowdown: rising interest rates and falling commodity prices.
  • Other factors: slowing in hours worked and US industrial production.

AUD/USD is not doing much. FX markets are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later on Wednesday.

