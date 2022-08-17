Data is here, a small miss but check out the post for the rel wage data, which is very ugly.

While the data is a miss it is in line with what the RBA has forecast. This takes some of the argument for a 50bp rate hike in September (the 6th) away. Not from me, I reckon lock it in FWIW.

The Wage Price Index is not necessarily a useful indication of actual pay. But, hey, headlines and spot FX, amIright? (Its enough to trigger some marking down of AUD to attack some stops just under the market).

AUD update:

aud 17 August 2022 chart

NZD/USD is down alongside the AUD. Not as much.