The Australian dollar has extended today's gain to 40 pips and a session high of 0.7150. The latest move comes as the S&P 500 extends its gain to 74 points, or a hefty 1.6%.
This is a total turnaround from the worries about omicron and US fiscal spending yesterday. Will it continue?
AUD/JPY is a good barometer of deeper sentiment and the pair remains in the lower half of the range over the past few months. Until there's more clarity on the severity of omicron it will remain there. That said, every day continues to point towards less severe symptoms and even with ultra-high infection rates, I believe the market will continue to cheer that paradigm.
Technically though, I'd like to see a three candle reversal today. That would have to get to a close above 81.75. We're also perilously close to year end so it's not a great to be putting on trades.