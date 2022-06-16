Australian employment report for May is a solid one. Jobless rate unchanged, participation up, full-time jobs higher again.
Employment Change: +60.6K
expected +25K, prior +4K
Unemployment Rate: 3.9%
expected 3.8%, prior 3.9%
Full-Time Employment Change: +69.4K
prior was 92.4K
Part-Time Employment Change: -8.8K
Participation Rate: 66.7%, highest ever in the survey
expected 66.4%, prior was 66.3%
More:
- Hours worked up.
- The underutilisation rate (combines unemployment & underemployment) is at 9.6%, a 40 year low.
The rotation from part-time to full-time work continues, this is a solid sign also.