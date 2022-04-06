For those interested there is a detailed and convoluted article (to be fair the process for selecting the date is convoluted) in the local press, link here.

The long story, short, is:

  • At this point, the only possible dates to hold the election are May 14 and May 21 – unless the PM wants to split the Senate and House of Representatives elections and send Australians to the polls twice in a year (highly unlikely).

The incumbent government here in Australia is well behind in the polls. Still, the campaigning is yet to begin in earnest.

Morrison Albanese 06 April 2022

The two contenders. Prime minister, Scott Morrison, and leader of the opposition, Anthony Albanese seen here crushing the hopes and dreams of Australians between their elbows.

 eur 