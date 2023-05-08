Due at 7.30pm Syney time
- which is 0930 GMT
- and 0530 US Eastern time
Treasurer Jim Chalmers (we should start calling him Lucky Jim) will deliver the budget Tuesday evening Australian time.
- its expected to show the first budget surplus in 15 years, circa AUD4bn (there was a deficit projected of AUS36.9 billion in October 2022)
- government receipts have ballooned on tax windfalls from higher commodities prices and wages
- Chalmers will offset some of this with cost-of-living relief amid high inflation hitting households
- forecasts are for smaller deficits for subsequent years compared with previous forecasts
This is probably unlikely to give AUD much more than a wiggle.
