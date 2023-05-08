Due at 7.30pm Syney time

which is 0930 GMT

and 0530 US Eastern time

Treasurer Jim Chalmers (we should start calling him Lucky Jim) will deliver the budget Tuesday evening Australian time.

its expected to show the first budget surplus in 15 years, circa AUD4bn (there was a deficit projected of AUS36.9 billion in October 2022)

government receipts have ballooned on tax windfalls from higher commodities prices and wages

Chalmers will offset some of this with cost-of-living relief amid high inflation hitting households

forecasts are for smaller deficits for subsequent years compared with previous forecasts

This is probably unlikely to give AUD much more than a wiggle.

Not about the Treasurer, but still: