CPI data from Australia for the April to June quarter:
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here. The times in the left-most column are GMT. The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
As I posted earlier:
The 'trimmed mean' in the pic above is a measure of core . The RBA target band for core inflation is 2 to 3% over the course of a cycle (that's a summary of the target). The RBA is forecasting core inflation to drop back into the target band in 2023. I think you will find most people agree that RBA CPI forecasting is appallingly woeful. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
CPI preview via ASB in New Zealand:
We expect the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.9% in the quarter, to take the annual rate of CPI inflation to 6.2%/yr. We anticipate higher petrol prices, as well as continued rising food, housing, and energy costs to be some of the key drivers of the increase. If the CPI prints broadly in line with our forecast, we expect the RBA to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points at the August Board meeting next Tuesday. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW