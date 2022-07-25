CPI data from Australia for the April to June quarter:

Australia cpi preview 25 July 2022
CPI preview via ASB in New Zealand:

  • We expect the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.9% in the quarter, to take the annual rate of CPI inflation to 6.2%/yr. We anticipate higher petrol prices, as well as continued rising food, housing, and energy costs to be some of the key drivers of the increase.
  • If the CPI prints broadly in line with our forecast, we expect the RBA to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points at the August Board meeting next Tuesday.