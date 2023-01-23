Flash PMIs from Australia for January 2023:
Manufacturing 49.8

  • prior 50.2

Services 48.3

  • prior 47.3

Composite 48.2

  • prior 47.7

These from Judo Bank / Markit.

Commentary from the report from Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank.

