Flash PMIs from Australia for January 2023:
Manufacturing 49.8
- prior 50.2
Services 48.3
- prior 47.3
Composite 48.2
- prior 47.7
These from Judo Bank / Markit.
Commentary from the report from Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank.
This in brief from a much longer price:
- The Flash Services PMI increased by 1 point to an index
of 48.3. This is the strongest reading in three months and
is consistent with a mild slowdown in services activity
from extraordinarily strong rates of growth in 2022. This
moderation of services activity from unsustainably strong
rates of growth in 2022 will be welcomed by policy makers
keen to reduce excess demand across the economy. What
is unclear is if this slowdown in activity is enough to bring
inflation pressures back down in line with the RBA’s 2-3%
target.
- Inflation is likely to have ‘peaked’ below 8% in the final
quarter of 2022, but the PMI price measures suggest
underlying inflation pressures will not dissipate quickly.
(ps. Warren Hogan is a smart cookie, he's been doing this stuff for a long time and he is well worth paying attention to).