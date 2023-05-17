Coming up at 11.30 am local time in Sydney

0130 GMT

2130 US Eastern time

Yesterday's subdued wages figures:

The background to today's numbers is that employment growth in February and March was very strong.

117k jobs added

the jobless rate dropped to 3.5%

Labour demand has ebbed a little, but its off from historically super-strong highs, so the labour market is by no means weak.

The key figure for the Reserve Bank of Australia is the unemployment rate. The Bank has specifically stated, more than once, that's hiking rates at a slower pace than otherwise in order to limit jobs damage. Indeed the bank forecasts a slower return to target inflation due to this.

