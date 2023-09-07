This re Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG facilities.
The union representing workers says:
- Chevron Australia LNG workers to begin planned strikes from 1 pm local time on Friday
- When industrial action commences, plant will be shut down if there are not competent personnel to undertake handovers during work stoppages
- Chevron are demanding they be given special concessions in bargaining, which the union has rejected
