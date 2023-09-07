This re Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG facilities.

The union representing workers says:

Chevron Australia LNG workers to begin planned strikes from 1 pm local time on Friday

When industrial action commences, plant will be shut down if there are not competent personnel to undertake handovers during work stoppages

Chevron are demanding they be given special concessions in bargaining, which the union has rejected

From earlier this week, the imminent warning signs built:

Wheatstone