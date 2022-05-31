S&P Global / Markit Economics Manufacturing PMI (May)

The flash result is here:

From the report - supply chain issues and cost pressures are familiar themese. There are indications price pressures are falling though:

“Australia’s manufacturing sector continued to expand at a solid, but slower, rate according to the latest S&P Global Australia Manufacturing PMI. Manufacturing production growth eased to a marginal level midway into the second quarter. That said, supply issues were largely blamed for the slowdown and the sustained strong growth in new orders presented a comforting sign.

“Price pressures persisted for Australian manufacturers, though indications that price  inflation  have started to ease suggest we may have already seen a peak. The trend here will be worth monitoring moving forward.

“Business sentiment in the Australian manufacturing sector remained positive, but overall confidence declined again with concerns over costs and supply side constraints, issues that have the potential to limit future output.”

