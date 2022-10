Westpac's monthly survey of consumer sentiment is -0.9% m/m to 83.7

prior was +3.9% to 84.4

The index is barely above its historical lows at a deeply pessimistic level. In Westpac's commentary on the results they atytrbiute the worries to the usual suspects:

surge in the cost of living

rising interest rates

concerns about the near- term outlook for the economy

--

Earlier in the session we had a decline also in the weekly reading of consumer sentiment.