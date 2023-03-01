Australian monthly CPI (January) drops to 7.4%

  • expected 8.1%, prior 8.4%

Some encouraging news, indicating that maybe inflation in Australia has peaked. If so that is good news. Its still more than double the rate of the upper band of the Reserve Bank of Australia target range, which is 2 to 3%, so hold off on popping the champagne.

---

Australia's monthly CPI Indicator is used as an, admittedly imperfect, guide to the quarterly CPI.

As I have posted before. Monthly inflation data from Australia is a proxy for the more thorough quarterly figure:

  • it provides a more timely view on inflation
  • but it is an incomplete update, only an approximation
  • it covers around 60% of price updates, and only applies to the first month of the Jan, Feb, March quarter (d'uh)
  • analysts point to especially poor coverage of market services components of the inflation basket this month (January)
Australia monthly inflation graph 01 March 2023