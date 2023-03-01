Australian monthly CPI (January) drops to 7.4%

expected 8.1%, prior 8.4%

Some encouraging news, indicating that maybe inflation in Australia has peaked. If so that is good news. Its still more than double the rate of the upper band of the Reserve Bank of Australia target range, which is 2 to 3%, so hold off on popping the champagne.

Australia's monthly CPI Indicator is used as an, admittedly imperfect, guide to the quarterly CPI.

As I have posted before. Monthly inflation data from Australia is a proxy for the more thorough quarterly figure: