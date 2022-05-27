Coming up on Wednesday June 1 at 0130 GMT are the GDP numbers for January - March.

Via CBA, what they are looking for:

Key Points:

We expect Q1 22 real GDP to increase by 0.5% which would take the annual rate to 2.8%.

Household consumption is anticipated to rise solidly over the quarter.

Public spending and inventories are also forecast to support growth in the quarter.

Net exports will be a significant drag on growth while broadly flat outcomes over the quarter are expected to be posted for residential construction and business investment.

We expect nominal GDP to increase by a large 2.6% over the quarter which would put annual growth at 8.9%.

As for AUD impact, the GDP numbers not tend to move the currency much at all upon release. Maybe a knee jerk if they confirm a recession (as they did over the COVID period). But this data will not do that! AUD is being moved by global developments, not so much on local data.