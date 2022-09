Australian Private Capital Expenditure for Q2 2022 drops -0.3% q/q in Q2

expected +1.5, prior -0.3%

Plant/Machinery Capex +2.1% q/q

prior +1.2%



Building Capex -2.5% q/q

prior -1.7%

A mixed bag. Plant/machinery lifting is a positive. As is that estimate '3' for 22/23 (see pic below):

For the AUD, its being pushed around much more by global developments (Powell 'forceful' the most recent example) than local data.