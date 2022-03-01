The dats is due tpomorrow at 0030 GMT.

Via WPAC (in brief):

Our Q4 GDP forecast is upgraded from 2.8%qtr to 3.3%qtr, 3.9%yr.

The indicators released yesterday and today provided a net upside surprise – notably a quicker rebound in inventories, making a larger contribution to growth, and a smaller fall in exports.

Westpac outline that "Risks and uncertainties to our GDP forecast remain", most notably:

the consumer, which accounts for 51% of the economy (with limited information on services);

Coming up soon, 0330 GMT, is the RBA: