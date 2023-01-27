Australian Q4 2022 terms of trade

  • Export price index fell 0.9% this quarter and rose 20.5% through the year.
  • Import price index rose 1.8% this quarter and 14.9% through the year.

Some of the notes from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on the release, bolding is mine:

Export price index

The main contributors to the fall were:

  • Coal, coke and briquettes (-7.8%), due to price falls for both thermal and metallurgical coal, as supply concerns for thermal coal eased and global steel demand remained low,
    Metalliferous ores and metal scrap (-0.9%), due to weak Chinese iron ore demand stemming from COVID-19 restrictions and diminished economic growth,
    Petroleum and petroleum products (-7.5%), driven by a fall in oil demand amidst global economic uncertainty,

The main offsetting contributors were:

AUD/USD update:

aud tot ppi 27 January 2023