Australian Q4 2022 terms of trade
Export price index fell 0.9% this quarter and rose 20.5% through the year. Import price index rose 1.8% this quarter and 14.9% through the year.
Some of the notes from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on the release, bolding is mine:
Export price index The main contributors to the fall were: Coal, coke and briquettes (-7.8%), due to price falls for both thermal and metallurgical coal, as supply concerns for thermal coal eased and global steel demand remained low, Metalliferous ores and metal scrap (-0.9%), due to weak Chinese iron ore demand stemming from COVID-19 restrictions and diminished economic growth, Petroleum and petroleum products (-7.5%), driven by a fall in oil demand amidst global economic uncertainty, The main offsetting contributors were: Cereals and cereal preparations (+8.1%), driven by continued strong demand and the depreciation of the Australian dollar, Crude fertilisers and crude minerals (+11.6%), driven by price rises for lithium, as demand increased alongside electric vehicle sales, and , non-monetary (+4.3%), driven by Gold
