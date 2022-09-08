Australian trade balance for July 2022 is a surplus of AUD8.733bn

expected +14.5bn

prior +17.7bn

---

Awful export numbers! Its almost as if the country's largest export destination is a complete basket case economy!

Exports -10% m/m (prior +5.1%)

Imports +5% m/m (+0.7%)

-

On exports - iron ore was down 15% on the month and coal down 17%

On the import side cars and clothing imports both up alongside a rush of tourists offshore in the wake of all the restrictions over the past 2 coronavirus lock down years.