ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer sentiment survey.

Dropped 2.5% on the week to 81.6

ANZ comments:

fell for a 2nd straight week

concerns about the economic outlook and household finances

The RBA’s 50bp hike last week weighed, with confidence falling for those people paying off a mortgage by a sharp 5.4%.

More:

Since late April confidence amongst mortgage holders is down 25%, while confidence for renters is down just 4%

This release tends not to be much of a forex mover upon release.