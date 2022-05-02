ANZ comments on the result:

Sentiment is back to a 20 month low.

Ugly pic:

Australia sentiment 03 May 2022

ps. Also from the survey company, Roy Morgan, their latest poll (conducted April 1 to May 1) result for the Australian election (coming on May 21):

  • the opposition party (ALP) 55.5% (up 1% on the week)
  • incumbent coalition (Liberal-Country) 44.5%

With consumers in such a dour mood polls indicating a change of government are hardly surprising. Time for some fresh air it seems.