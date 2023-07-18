The ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly. Its running along close to its 3 year low.

  • index has now spent twenty straight weeks below 80, the longest stretch below 80 since the index began being conducted on a weekly basis in October 2008

ANZ remarks:

  • "The confidence level was among the five worst results since the COVID outbreak and has stayed below 80 for 20 straight weeks.
  • The decline in the latest result was mainly driven by weaker confidence in current financial conditions.
  • Among the housing cohorts, confidence fell to a record low for those renting. "It improved among those paying off their homes but remained below 70, while it fell for those who own their homes outright."
Australia sad 06 June 2023