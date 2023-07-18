The ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly. Its running along close to its 3 year low.
- index has now spent twenty straight weeks below 80, the longest stretch below 80 since the index began being conducted on a weekly basis in October 2008
ANZ remarks:
- "The confidence level was among the five worst results since the COVID outbreak and has stayed below 80 for 20 straight weeks.
- The decline in the latest result was mainly driven by weaker confidence in current financial conditions.
- Among the housing cohorts, confidence fell to a record low for those renting. "It improved among those paying off their homes but remained below 70, while it fell for those who own their homes outright."