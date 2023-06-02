Australia's Fair Work Commission has announced its decision on the minimum wage hike.

  • will boost pay for around 180K Australian workers
  • there will also be a 5.75% pay rise for workers on industry award rates, this will flow through to around another 2.7 million people.

The Commission said the decision was made in light of cost-of-living pressures being felt by Australia’s lowest-paid workers but would not have “discernable macroeconomic effects”

-----

The RBA is concerned to avoid a wage-price spiral . They'll take this into consideration in next week's decision.

The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on June 6.

  • statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time, which is 0430 GMT and 12.30am US Eastern time

---

Current cash rate:

rba cash rate 02 June 2023 22

The rise in wages is well below the inflation rate.