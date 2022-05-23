Australia's new PM Albanese says the relationship between Australia and China will remain difficult. The relationship deteriorated under the previous Australian administration. China took various restricitve trade actions against Australia as part of its disputes with Australian ally the US. Australia is much, much smaller than the US in terms of economic clout so is much easier for China to bully.

Albanese is flying off to Japan for a Quad meeting. He was just sworn in hours ago as the new Prime Minister after having defeated previous PM Morrison in the election over the weekend.

Current state of the Australian parliament:

Australian election update seats 23 May 2022

It remains to be seen if Albanese will lead a majority government 9he says he thinks he will gain a majority) or a minority government in coalition with Greens/Independents.

 aud 