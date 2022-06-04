Austria is opening up part of its reserves of fuel. Releasing 112,000 tons of diesel & 56,000 tons of gasoline to cover loss of production at a key refinery. The plant was hit by whats described as a 'mechanical incident' on Friday.

Info comes via Reuters, adding:

release should be enough to cover the loss of production at the refinery for 14 days, the government said.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer: "Despite this incident, the security of fuel supply is assured, so no one need worry. There are still enough reserves available if the need arises."

