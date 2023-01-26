There was an interesting comment from Southwest Airlines in today's earnings release:

"Thus far in Jan 2023, the Company has experienced an increase in flight cancellations and a deceleration in bookings, primarily for Jan and Feb 2023 travel," the company said.

That might be sending a skewed picture because it was Southwest who was a nightmare for travelers in December and consumers might not want to fly with the carrier again in winter. Officials acknowledged as much, in relations to the Jan/Feb softness.

CEO Bob Jordan also said this:

"We are encouraged by current booking trends in March 2023."

American Airlines also reported earnings today and the CEO said that "post holiday bookings are off to a strong start" adding that it was the best-ever post-holiday period, with broad strength across all entities and travel periods. He said demand for domestic and short-haul international was leading the way.

He added that he expects strong demand to continue in 2023 with more improvements in international flights.