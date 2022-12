S&P 500 down 24 points to 3995 (-0.6%)

Nasdaq -0.8%

Russell 2000 -0.6%

DJIA -0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.5%

The initial reaction was strongly negative to the Fed statement and that briefly extended on Powell's comments before a rebound. The bounce even led the indexes into positive territory briefly before sellers took over again. I don't think we've seen the final word on that market's reaction to the FOMC.

SPX daily